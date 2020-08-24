Zoom glitches briefly affect U.S. schools, including NVUSD

While Zoom has built up server farms and spent millions investing in its software, it was still a relatively nascent company when the coronavirus hit in March, Bajarin said. “The bottom line is, software glitches happen."

Bryan Grant in Crystal Lake, Illinois, had just corralled his 3 1/2-year old twins and 5-year-old son in front of computers to start their first days at pre-school and kindergarten. Then came an urgent message from their school, 30 minutes ahead of classes, to use Google instead.

He rushed to install the software and sign in, but the classes descended into semi chaos as the children in the kindergarten class unmuted themselves, something they can't do on Zoom. His five-year-old was nearly in tears as he tried to follow the rules and raise his hand for a question, but was talked over by other kids who unmuted themselves.

“It was very difficult to change on the fly like this, to something we're very familiar with on Zoom, to the other Google product," he said. “We were prepared for one thing and this completely did a 180 on all of us, it was pretty difficult today."