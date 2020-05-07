Man arrested for guzzling wine from moving tanker truck

Once the rig has stopped, Moreno "jumped down and placed himself beneath the belly of the truck and was just indulging in the wine," Olsen said. "He was lying on the ground and doing snow angels, basically, as the wine was pouring down on him."

Moreno then ran a short distance. The trucker already had called the CHP, Olsen said, but a few other reports came in of a man running in the area, covered in blood, which of course was the wine. According to Cherokee, the tanker lost about 1,000 gallons of it, Olsen said.

When CHP officers caught Moreno, he was cooperative, Olsen said, and was booked for felony vandalism and misdemeanor driving on a suspended license.

"We've seen a lot of things, and this is right up there," the officer said. He realized Moreno would be out of custody quickly, though, noting, "in the current environment we're in (because of the coronavirus pandemic), a lot of people are being released before the reports are even written."

Sure enough, Moreno was freed Wednesday and was in trouble again "within moments," the Sheriff's Department reported in a Facebook post.