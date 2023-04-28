A man accused of drunk driving handed out fliers ahead of an event featuring District Attorney Allison Haley Friday, asking the county’s top prosecutor to change a filing decision he said puts him in jeopardy of being deported.

Haley was speaking a meeting of the Napa County Bar Association, held at the Elk’s Lodge on Soscol Avenue.

Joaquin Gutierrez, 23, came to Napa from Mexico at 2-years-old with his older brother and mother. In a statement, he acknowledged he had a Blood Alcohol Level of 0.12 – above the legal limit of 0.08 – when he was arrested in late 2021.

His attorney, Jess Raphael, said he has asked prosecutors to change the charge to a so-called “wet reckless” which has the same penalty as the misdemeanor charge Gutierrez currently faces but does not have the immigration-related consequences.

Raphael said that Haley asked to see legal authorities showing this was indeed the case. He said he has done so and is awaiting a response.

Assistant District Attorney Paul Gero said the two handing out fliers “did not factor into the negotiations in the case.”

“District Attorney Haley addressed the issue in an email to defense counsel earlier this year and will continue to consider all evidence presented in the case," he said.