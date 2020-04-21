Napa Valley Unified receives grant to help feed of needy students

The extensive feeding program is made possible, in part, by a $25,000 grant received from No Kid Hungry. The organization, which ordinarily works closely with schools to ensure children are receiving adequate healthy food, is spearheading a nationwide campaign to fill the nutrition gap exacerbated by coronavirus school closures. In California alone, the organization has allocated nearly $1.3 million to 41 different non-profits and school districts.

“The school closures have tremendous implications on families, particularly families who struggle even in the best of times,” said Kathy Saile, the California director of the No Kid Hungry campaign. “We saw immediately that families were still going to rely on those meals, and now that the crisis has evolved into an economic crisis, the meals are that much more important.”

According to Dreibelbis, most of the grant money is going towards the food offerings which, in addition to the regular meals, also include some produce bags and non-perishable pantry bags for families in need. Though federal funding offsets some of the cuts, it’s not nearly enough, both she and Saile said.