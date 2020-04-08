3M, law enforcement step up efforts to stop N95 mask scams

The action comes days after Ellison's office sued and shut down the online retailer Dragon Door after it began selling "KN95" masks made in China that were advertised as authentic N95 masks.

The N95 masks are highly coveted because they filter out 95% of all particulates, and 3M makes the majority of them.

The FBI and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have issued fraud alerts for several weeks on what to look for _ both in sales pitches and in checking if any products delivered are actually knockoffs.

Fakes often sport misspelled words, inappropriate labels and come with ear-loops or a single string unlike approved N95 masks. Customers also should know what the required approvals are for devices and make sure the correct ones are in the materials.

The Better Business Bureau, which is offering anti-fraud webinars, on Tuesday issued a warning that the frantic hunt for masks, gloves and other equipment to protect against COVID-19 has produced "the perfect storm for scam activity."

In Minnesota, consumers have alerted Ellison's office of suspected "impostor" masks being sold online and also of ordering N95 masks online "from what turned out to be a bogus seller who took their money and ran," said John Stiles, Ellison's deputy chief of staff.