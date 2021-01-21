How Joe Biden's immigration plan works, and what it would mean for California

President Joe Biden on his first day in office sent Congress an extensive immigration proposal that could have big implications for California, which is home to the largest undocumented immigrant population in the nation.

The plan, known as the U.S. Citizenship Act of 2021, would provide a pathway to citizenship to the 11 million unauthorized immigrants living in the United States. About 2 million of them live in California.

Biden's proposal would have the biggest repercussions for recipients of the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program and temporary protected status (TPS) holders, said Kevin R. Johnson, dean of the UC Davis School of Law.

"This is the state with the largest number of immigrants in the United States, the largest number of undocumented immigrants in the United States," Johnson said. "It's going to have the biggest impact in California."

Does it protect undocumented workers?

The bill would allow undocumented immigrants living in the U.S. to apply for temporary legal status. After five years, those immigrants could apply for green cards under Biden's proposal. To apply, applicants must be physically present in the United State before January 2, 2021.