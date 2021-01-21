'We've been here before': Can Biden deliver on citizenship promise to Dreamers?

Almost a decade ago, Gabriela Cruz gained a sense of certainty when she applied for the Obama-era program that protects immigrants brought to the country illegally as children. For Cruz, it felt like the "first step" toward citizenship.

But the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program the former president created through executive order proved less secure when Congress failed to put it into law and the Trump administration attempted to rescind and weaken it over the past four years.

Now, with President Joe Biden taking office and Democratic majorities in Congress, so-called Dreamers like Cruz could be feeling optimistic that lawmakers finally will resolve their legal status. But many of them are on guard, wary of being disappointed again.

"As much as I want to believe (Biden), I also want action, because we've been here before," Cruz said. "We've been under an administration who had full control of the House and the Senate. And yet, did not pass anything permanent for us."

Immigration reform is high on Biden's agenda — one of his first executive orders called on Congress to provide a path to citizenship for Dreamers. He's released plans indicating he wants to undo a raft of Trump's immigration executive orders and separately provide an eight-year path to citizenship for millions of immigrants.