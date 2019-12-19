{{featured_button_text}}
Frozen shrimp
© Valerii Kolomiiets | Dreamstime.com

A shoplifter made off with 30 bags of frozen shrimp by stuffing them down his pants, a video posted by California police to Facebook shows.

The man made three trips to a Vons grocery store in the 3500 block of Riverside Plaza Drive in Riverside over 15 minutes Dec. 4, police wrote. Each time he left with more frozen shrimp, worth about $500 in all.

Police responded to the reported theft at 12:30 p.m., the post says. They posted the video to Facebook on Tuesday.

They describe the culprit as a 5-foot-10-inch white man, 50 to 60 years old, with gray hair, and weighing 150 to 180 pounds. He was last seen in blue jeans, a navy blue sweater and a tan jacket.

Police asked that anyone with information on the thefts contact detective Jeff Putnam at 951-826-2054 or jputnam@Riversideca.gov.

Anonymous tips can be made at rpdtips@riversideca.gov or via the agency's "Submit a Tip" mobile app, referencing report number 190033288.

