A shoplifter made off with 30 bags of frozen shrimp by stuffing them down his pants, a video posted by California police to Facebook shows.
The man made three trips to a Vons grocery store in the 3500 block of Riverside Plaza Drive in Riverside over 15 minutes Dec. 4, police wrote. Each time he left with more frozen shrimp, worth about $500 in all.
Police responded to the reported theft at 12:30 p.m., the post says. They posted the video to Facebook on Tuesday.
They describe the culprit as a 5-foot-10-inch white man, 50 to 60 years old, with gray hair, and weighing 150 to 180 pounds. He was last seen in blue jeans, a navy blue sweater and a tan jacket.
Police asked that anyone with information on the thefts contact detective Jeff Putnam at 951-826-2054 or jputnam@Riversideca.gov.
Anonymous tips can be made at rpdtips@riversideca.gov or via the agency's "Submit a Tip" mobile app, referencing report number 190033288.