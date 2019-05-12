Wild tigers face extinction; this man pursues those responsible

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

About the story: Washington Post reporter Terrence McCoy spent nearly two weeks on the road with Karl Ammann in Laos, conducted hours of interviews with Ammann, those close to him, and dozens of people with knowledge of the illicit wildlife trade in Laos. He also reviewed internal Lao documents and other investigative documents.

Along the way, McCoy snapped photographs and gathered video footage and exclusive audio recordings from Ammann and his cameraman, Phil Hattingh.