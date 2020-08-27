Workers and customers are catching COVID-19. Should businesses escape blame?

"It was terrifying," Ephriam said. "But management played it like it was no big deal. They didn't care."

Ephriam and his fiancée have largely recovered. But another plaintiff, Crescencio Perera, also fell severely ill and infected his family, the suit said. Perera's wife, daughter, brother, nephew and father-in-law came down with COVID-19, and his father-in-law died.

Even now, the plaintiffs say, shared computers lack plastic keyboard covers to facilitate cleaning, shared scanner guns are not sanitized between shifts, temperature checks are spotty and social distancing rules are not enforced.

In a court response, Ralphs said it has complied with all government guidelines, adding that the COVID-19 protections urged in the suit are "a laundry list of amorphous demands and draconian requirements."

It said that Ephriam provided just seven names of co-workers and that the company contacted all of them. "Ralphs posted reminders about social distancing as soon as the CDC recommended it," the company said. And it cited surveillance footage showing Ephriam failing to wear a mask before his diagnosis and hugging two co-workers.