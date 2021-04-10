Life in the pandemic in-between: Do we leap toward total freedom or tiptoe cautiously?

So did my joy in being back out in the world, when our path to the rose garden took us past an office building with a colonnade, where three women were roller skating.

Skating, Natalie Steiner, 28, told me, made a big comeback in the pandemic, with people searching for good shutdown pastimes. She'd found out about it on Instagram, and somehow it clicked for her, even though she'd never before been outdoorsy or athletic.

She was laid off from her job at a hotel restaurant, but she'd made skating friends — which kept the blues at bay. She had driven up from Mission Viejo, where she lives with her mother, in pursuit of the smooth surface outside the California Science Center, "like butter under your wheels."

"I wouldn't say I'm grateful for the pandemic in any way, shape or form, but I'm so happy that I found skating," Steiner, who has yet to be vaccinated, told me as she twirled. It looked so light and breezy, it took me a while to pull my eyes away.

Just up ahead, the rose garden was closed — but Valerie Udeozor, 49, sat across from it eating lunch at a picnic table with her sons Sunny, 12, and Glory, 14, who were on spring break from online school. They'd just been to the science center's Lego exhibit. They told me about the ups and downs of the year they'd spent in their View Park home.