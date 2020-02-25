Neighbors fear return of Napa Oaks threat to western hills

“It is completely unacceptable to have so many neighbors out here so surprised,” he said, adding that turning something so green into a higher density area “without massive political support and community outreach” would make moving forward cumbersome.

But, according to Walker, their rollout of the meeting’s agenda is consistent with that of other public meetings like City Council.

“I don’t know beyond that if we could get that much information any faster and keep on the pace that we’re trying to maintain with the schedule,” he said, instead encouraging people to sign themselves up for the email distribution listserve to stay notified.

Other statements during the public comment period called attention to the lack of downtown housing and, seemingly in anticipation of the likelihood of mega-development proposals resurfacing, asked the committee and staff to expand workforce housing, not the number of units sold at market price.

“This doesn’t do any of the good that we need. In fact, it does harm,” said Brad Fisher, a Browns Valley resident.

Nothing was decided at Monday’s meeting. It simply started the conversation about land use designation, Walker assured attendees at the end of the night. Next steps will include a series of community outreach efforts, public workshops and neighborhood surveys. All the feedback gathered from these initiatives will then be wrapped up into the plan that’s ultimately passed along to the Planning Commission and City Council for approval at some point next year.

