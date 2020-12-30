Newsom offers schools plan amid record deaths

The $2 billion Newsom will recommend in his budget next week averages out to $450 per pupil, weighted up to $750 per pupil at schools with more vulnerable populations. Schools will have to pay for tests if the money is available, but Newsom said he is lobbying the federal government to cover the cost.

The proposed funding comes on top of $5.3 billion from the state and $1.47 billion from the federal government to help schools.

Newsom said he also will work with state lawmakers next year on ways to help students recover from whatever learning losses they experienced this year, including with extended or more flexible school years and aid with tutoring.

“It would be a mistake to say that this is a lost year," said Thurmond. "This is a year where we are preserving life, where we are surviving.”

Among the safety measures in Newsom's proposal are frequent testing for all students and staff — up to weekly testing in areas with high rates of virus transmission. All students and staffs should have masks, there should be increased contact tracing for those who test positive for the virus, and he backed making school staff a priority for vaccinations.