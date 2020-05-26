Newsom says hair salons, barbershops can reopen in Napa, 46 other counties

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Tuesday that 47 counties across the state, including Solano and Napa counties, can reopen hair salons and barbershops with strict public health and safety guidelines.

Newsom said the relaxed COVID-19 coronavirus shelter-in-place guidelines for salons and barbershops would apply to the state's 47 counties that have filed attestation forms with the California Department of Public Health, asserting that they meet minimum standards for factors like testing capacity and hospitalizations.

Counties with approved attestation forms are allowed to move further into the process of reopening their economies than other counties that have yet to stem the spread of the virus. The state has already allowed Napa and Solano counties to reopen certain businesses like dine-in restaurants, car washes, pet groomers and outdoor museums and shopping malls.

"We're moving forward," Newsom said. "We're not looking back but we are walking into the unknown, the untested, literally and figuratively."