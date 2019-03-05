An American Canyon homeowner allowed his home to be used as a place to sell and use methamphetamine, police say.
The Napa Special Investigations Bureau worked with American Canyon Police to investigate reports of meth sales at a residence in the 200 block of Golden Brook Lane, according to a bureau statement. The agencies served a warrant at the residence on March 1 and found meth packaged for sale, and property that had recently been stolen from a home burglary in American Canyon, according to the statement.
Homeowner Brandon Scott Mills, 42, was arrested on suspicion of two felonies related to possessing stolen property and maintaining a place to sell narcotics, jail records show. Another man there, Anthony Michael Kincaid, 33, was arrested on suspicion of two felonies related to transporting and possessing a controlled substance for sale.
A third person, 21-year-old Cecilia Valentina Corsetti, was arrested on an outstanding arrest warrant in San Bernardino County for failing to appear in court, according to the statement.
All three were arrested around 3 p.m. and booked into the Napa County jail Friday evening, jail records show. All had been released by Tuesday.