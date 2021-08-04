Compost Girl: The greenwashing debacle

Semantics are important here: just like "all-natural" doesn’t mean organic on food packaging, (bio)degradable doesn’t mean compostable. A product labeled biodegradable still has to be put in your landfill cart in Napa.

However, organic and compostable are both certified terms that mean and meet very specific standards that allow them to be branded with those certifications.

When hosting an event and choosing to use single-use items (because you just can’t use reusables), you will want to choose "certified compostable"; not biodegradable, not sustainable, and definitely not eco-friendly. "Certified compostable" has a regulated definition: the product will break down in a commercial composting facility within 60 days, and therefore can be put in your compost cart and not sent to a landfill.

There are a ton of apps you can download on your phone that will give you ways in which you can become more sustainable or the “score” of a certain product or company — bringing transparency to an otherwise greenwashed world. Giki is one example.

When in doubt, find out. Use our website, NapaRecycling.com to see what goes where when choosing an item at the store or online.