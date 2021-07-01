Compost Girl: The winners of our JD Fullner Recycling Awards

It is one of my favorite times of the year – the time of year when I get to email the winners of our JD Fullner Recycling Awards.
Every year, the city of Napa’s Recycling Division and Napa Recycling and Waste Services determines the “top” recyclers and composters in our community. On average, there are 20 award winners from businesses, to schools, to multi-family apartment complexes.
I love being able to showcase the places that are truly the leaders in our community in reducing waste sent to landfills, and to let the business know that we know that they are champions and trailblazers in our community when it comes to their solid waste diversion (basically being excellent composters and recyclers).
How do we select these winners? Well, we conduct random waste audits throughout the year at each location multiple times to see how they’re doing on their composting and recycling program. We talk with our designated commercial compost route driver who flips the lid every time he services the carts. We check the notes of all routes to see how they are doing (is there a contamination notice? Any issues with cleanliness?). And we see how much landfill reduction the location has had by becoming recycling and composting champions.
For the first time, all our food generating businesses (think restaurants) will be receiving a window decal highlighting their excellence in composting - and become part of our new Composting Crew program.
Additionally, all winners receive Certificates of Recognition from our elected officials as well as a small financial award.
This year, we wanted to support them in a fun new way while engaging the public, and so we created a fun recycling/composting quiz that allows you to enter into a raffle for a $25 gift card to one of the 12 restaurants that are our winners. There are over 50 chances to win. Check out Napa Recycling Facebook, Instagram, or website to play.
Some of our winners have been able to reduce their landfill/trash by half through recycling and composting correctly. One winner decreased their monthly trash from 606 gallons to 303 gallons (your cart at home is 20-95 gallons depending on your size, with the most common being the 35 gallon cart).
Some of our winners use 100% compostable to-go containers, reducing their impact beyond their kitchen/restaurant.
Some of our multi-family winners work with all their residents to make sure they are recycling and composting as correctly and cleanly as possible.
Congratulations to all our winners this year who lead the way with recycling and composting in our community:
In alphabetical order:
Foodshed Take Away, Genova Deli, Grace’s Table, Hop Creek Pub, La Morenita Market, Meadows of Napa Valley, Monday Bakery, N.T.C. – First Street Napa, NVUSD Central Kitchen: NOSH, Riverwood Apartments, Stone Brewing Company, Spork Kitchen, The Dutch Door, The Model Bakery (pastry kitchen), Van Winden’s Garden Center, and for our Construction & Demolition project: Watermark Project.
City of Napa Composting Dos and Don'ts
Do: All food goes into the compost bin
Food: Shellfish
Food: Meat bones
Food: Eggshells
Food: Pet food
Do: Leaves and grass
Do: Natural cork
Do: Cotton balls/cotton swaps with paper stems
Do: Holiday greenery
Do: Clean wood
Do: Napkins, paper towels, tissues & other soiled paper
Do: Coffee grounds & filters
Do: Greasy pizza boxes & paper bags
Do: Waxed paper, butcher paper & waxed cardboard
Don't: Plastic bags/wrap, straws or other plastic items
Don't: Styrofoam
Don't: Glass
Don't: Metal
Don't: Aluminum foil/foil-lined food wrap
Don't: Cat & dog waste/cat litter
Questions?
This monthly column is written by Kendra Bruno, aka Compost Girl, who is the waste prevention specialist for the city of Napa. To submit questions, email kbruno@cityofnapa.org.