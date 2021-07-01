Compost Girl: The winners of our JD Fullner Recycling Awards

It is one of my favorite times of the year – the time of year when I get to email the winners of our JD Fullner Recycling Awards.

Every year, the city of Napa’s Recycling Division and Napa Recycling and Waste Services determines the “top” recyclers and composters in our community. On average, there are 20 award winners from businesses, to schools, to multi-family apartment complexes.

I love being able to showcase the places that are truly the leaders in our community in reducing waste sent to landfills, and to let the business know that we know that they are champions and trailblazers in our community when it comes to their solid waste diversion (basically being excellent composters and recyclers).

How do we select these winners? Well, we conduct random waste audits throughout the year at each location multiple times to see how they’re doing on their composting and recycling program. We talk with our designated commercial compost route driver who flips the lid every time he services the carts. We check the notes of all routes to see how they are doing (is there a contamination notice? Any issues with cleanliness?). And we see how much landfill reduction the location has had by becoming recycling and composting champions.