Compost Girl: Understanding the barriers to composting

“Composting helps reduce greenhouse gas creation and is an amazing local closed loop system” I said to a stranger, who was inquiring about the City of Napa's composting program, with cheer in my voice knowing I was promoting the mission of creating a healthier environment.
“So, there is no difference if I put my food in the garbage (landfill) versus the compost, then?” Plus it “sounds like a lot of work; I don’t have the finances and energy to do all that” said the person in response.
Currently, 30%+ of what we send to landfills is considered organics and is compostable (cheat sheet: something that was once alive, plant or animal). So, we have the opportunity to make a big difference through composting.
Composting Stinks… like earth!
One of the most common barriers to composting we hear: it smells and will attract pests.
When starting to compost, we’ve found many people will leave their compost in their home for a week or two and suddenly smells start to emit from the container and fruit flies have joined the party.
Aaaannnndddd just like that, they are done with composting!
Remember, less is more. Increase the frequency of emptying your compost pail to ensure no smells or fruit flies join in on the household party. Were you taking your landfill (trash) out once a week? Consider taking your compost out every other day and/or use certified compostable bags as a liner for easy clean up.
Fun fact: some people like to store their food scraps/soiled paper in their fridge or freezer until collection day to not worry about smell or fruit flies.
Second fun fact: It is the same stuff you were “throwing away” in your landfill (trash) can, but now you are just separating it into a different container – you are not generating more material or smells because of the new container.
Composting is gross…ly under-estimated.
Did you know that when you start composting your food scraps/spoiled food, soiled paper, and paper-based products from inside your home and put them in the SAME compost cart as your yard trimmings, you’re reducing how much you put into your landfill (garbage) container?
I’ve spoken to many people who were SHOCKED by how much they reduced their landfill (garbage) by composting instead. Most were able to see a 50% reduction in how much they were “throwing away”.
When excluding organics — all food scraps, soiled paper products, and paper-based products — from our “trash”, we reduce our landfill (garbage) contents to only a few items around our home, with soft worthless plastic being the most common.
More organic material in the compost (brown) cart means less material in the landfill (garbage) cart and possibly a smaller landfill cart, thus saving money.
Composting Sucks… carbon dioxide from the air!
A head of lettuce will take up to 25 years to decompose in a landfill — 25 YEARS! And during that time, its slow anaerobic decomposition creates methane gas.
One head of lettuce, twenty-five years and methane gas – sounds like a smart system, right? Nope.
Landfills are ranked the third largest source of human-related methane emissions in the USA, so when you put your organics in the “trash,” you help turn landfills into greenhouse gas monsters.
When you compost that head of lettuce (and all those other food scraps and soiled paper products), it will take 60 days at our commercial composting facility to turn into compost and start capturing CO2 out of the air.
25 years of methane creation or 60 days to start capturing greenhouse gasses - which sounds better to you?
Composting Makes You Amazing
I mean, if you’ve read my article before, you knew I was going to get here at some point, right?
Composting is one of the easiest and cheapest actions you can take to make a HUGE positive environmental impact.
You do not need certified compostable bags to compost – we accept them because some people prefer them. You can use paper bags, newspaper, tissue paper, or some old mail to line your compost pail – or nothing at all.
If you aren’t ready to make Meatless Monday a part of your weekly situation, composting is here to help you reduce your eco-footprint.
Not all of us can drive less, purchase an electric car, or use less energy – but compost is an option to almost all of us living in the City of Napa – and our program (what is accepted in the compost!) is one of the most robust in the State!
So, remember to put all those food scraps from cooking — and that wilted container of spinach from your Sunday fridge clean out — in your compost cart instead of your landfill cart.
Future generations will thank you!
Need more information on what is compostable or want to print out your own signs? Check out www.NapaRecycling.com and click Tools & Resources to create your own customized signage, print ours out, and/or ask any questions you may have of what goes where in our search tool.
What is your barrier to composting? Send me an email at kbruno@cityofnapa.org – I’d love to know!
This monthly column is written by Kendra Bruno, aka Compost Girl, who is the waste prevention specialist for the city of Napa. To submit questions, email kbruno@cityofnapa.org.