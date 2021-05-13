Compost Girl: Understanding the barriers to composting

“Composting helps reduce greenhouse gas creation and is an amazing local closed loop system” I said to a stranger, who was inquiring about the City of Napa's composting program, with cheer in my voice knowing I was promoting the mission of creating a healthier environment.

“So, there is no difference if I put my food in the garbage (landfill) versus the compost, then?” Plus it “sounds like a lot of work; I don’t have the finances and energy to do all that” said the person in response.

Currently, 30%+ of what we send to landfills is considered organics and is compostable (cheat sheet: something that was once alive, plant or animal). So, we have the opportunity to make a big difference through composting.

Composting Stinks… like earth!

One of the most common barriers to composting we hear: it smells and will attract pests.

When starting to compost, we’ve found many people will leave their compost in their home for a week or two and suddenly smells start to emit from the container and fruit flies have joined the party.

Aaaannnndddd just like that, they are done with composting!