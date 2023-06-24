When COVID hit, millions of workers abandoned their offices for the safety of working at home. Cheryl was one of them.

Three year later, Cheryl’s still camped out in our living room more than half the week, doing her job behind a closed door while I, Mr. Retiree, tiptoe about, treading lightly.

Can I play my music at a thumping volume? I cannot.

Can I watch movies with rousing soundtracks? I cannot.

Even if I go outside, can I mow and blow at will? I cannot.

Cheryl occupies the most prized room in our 1892 house as her work space. With its virgin redwood paneling and redwood-framed windows, it’s a walk back in Napa history.

Or was before Cheryl set up a folding table and converted the room into a 21st century office, complete with blinding computer screens and stacks of papers smothering all the furniture and the fireplace hearth.

This “office vibe” shatters the room’s pre-COVID ambience. The piano now seems radically out of place. So does the floor-to-ceiling bookcase meant to promote leisurely reading.

Entering her ersatz office to begin her workday, Cheryl shouts out like a charging infantryman. “Going in!” she yells.

“Go get ‘em!” I say from the breakfast table where I’m still nursing my bowl of Cheerios.

I admire her ability to transform so abruptly into a worker bee. I only begrudge that she takes Jack, our cat, with her.

Jack loves Cheryl’s office days. Instead of flitting about the house and yard, Cheryl is forced to stay in one place, becoming accessible for hours on end. There’s Jack, curled up in Cheryl’s lap. There’s Jack, asleep on the hearth. There’s Jack, squeezed into the back of the computer chair.

Exactly what does Cheryl do in our former living room? She’s on the phone a lot, she types a lot and increasingly she Zooms.

Three years ago Zoom was this weird new thing. Now Cheryl considers Zoom as normal as snacking on chocolate chips. She’s turned the living room into a low-rent Hollywood studio, with strategically placed lights and gauzy window coverings that filter harsh rays.

I expect her to one day shout out: “Lights, camera, ACTION!”

Cheryl teaches classes on Zoom. She and her coworkers hold face-to-face meetings on Zoom. Sometimes the participants have food delivered to their homes via DoorDash so they can even lunch on Zoom.

One day Cheryl shot out of the living room and streaked to the refrigerator for a bottle of bubbly water. She and her remote coworkers were about to toast each other on camera.

When a person is working in the solitude of home, loud knocks on the front door land like lightning bolts.

Cheryl almost never answers, especially if she’s on a Zoom call. Instead, she’ll text me: “Door!”

My job is that of an interceptor. I run out the back of the house, then swing to the front to confront whatever confused person has violated our doorstep.

One of the knockers this spring was First Republic Bank. When the bank was on the precipice of failing, I’d written a sympathetic column. In appreciation, the bank had sent me a box of warm chocolate chip cookies.

Other door knocks aren’t nearly so exciting. Sometimes it’s just exotic kibble for Jack’s stressed kidneys.

Outdoor distractions reached a crescendo in recent weeks. Herds of deer come onto our yard to munch on Cheryl’s flowers. She can spot them through half-closed blinds.

Cheryl’s inclination is to go bananas, but that wouldn’t be professional during a Zoom session, so she discreetly texts me: “Deer!”

I know exactly what to do. I zip out the rear door and circle around to the front yard.

Normally I’d scream at the deer, that is to say I’d make a real jackass of myself, but with Cheryl just a few feet away, holding forth on Zoom, I can’t.

Instead, I run toward the deer like a mad man, but instead of shouting, I whisper.