I get it — this is a tough time for county public works. Repairing Mount Veeder Road after devastating winter rains will cost a fortune. Rather than fix Old Howell Mountain Road, the county may convert it to a hiking/biking trail.

Yet there’s a third county road in desperate need of attention. Noxious vegetation is engulfing stretches of Partrick Road in west Napa, threatening walkers, joggers, cyclists and the motoring public.

Conditions along the first three-quarters of a mile aren’t that bad, but from there on it’s a series of horror shows along the narrow roadway’s fringes. When pedestrians and cyclists squeeze over to accommodate roaring vehicles, they’re often thrust up against walls of glistening poison ivy and prickly thistles.

The threat may not be apparent to tourists zipping up Partrick for a winetasting. Indeed, city folk may find untamed nature engulfing the roadway to be esthetically pleasing. Like being on jungle safari.

Given all the topics a person could be columnizing about in these uncertain times, why am I wailing about what amounts to inadequate county weed removal?

Because I had a horrible case of poison oak earlier this spring and lived to write about it. Because a few Sundays after that column ran, I contracted ANOTHER case of P.O. that spread over my torso and down my legs.

I’m a P.O. magnet with PTSD issues. Can I blame Partrick for my woes? I cannot, but neither can I walk or jog up Partrick without cringing at the “leaves of three, let it be” vines that intrude on my path.

During the opening credits of “White Lotus,” Season 2, the music and images start out sweet, then gradually become a horror show. That’s what my Partrick treks are like these days.

Napa County used to run a mower up and down Partrick every spring, knocking back the encroaching vegetation three feet.

Was the buzz-cut attractive? Not initially. The mower mangled as much as it cut, but the poison oak and thistles — some of them 6 feet tall, with “Game of Thrones”-quality thorns — weren’t going to molest humans for the rest of the year.

The county stopped cutting the Partrick fringe two years ago. Those were COVID years so I get it — the county had other fish to fry. But now we’re into a third year of unfettered roadside growth. The weeds are thicker, taller, more menacing.

That’s not good for anyone: walkers, runners, bikers or motorists who have reduced sight lines on curves. Nothing good can come from this.

Before sending this column off to the printer, I asked the county for comment. Maybe they’d want to dispatch a mower to Partrick pronto and we could forget the whole thing.

Nope. Far from it. I got an education in public works priorities.

Linda Ong, the PIO, first shared some “good news.” The county plans to spend about $1 million in 2024 on Partrick — mostly on paving but also culverts, ditches and vegetation clean-up.

Why no mowing in recent years? Because the county’s 25-person maintenance staff is insufficient to mow 420 miles of county roads annually while also working on storm damage, fire damage, potholes, striping and “other emergencies.”

Also, the county’s three roadside mowers are susceptible to breakdowns. They’ve been more broken down than operational in recent times. Replacements are on order, but that will take while — supply chain issues!

Also, the county must prioritize where it mows and Partrick just doesn’t rank highly. Other roads have more traffic, more speeding, worse sight lines.

Linda Ong’s email was deflating. The county is apparently a vast ocean of unmet road needs and there I was, confusing Partrick Road with Fuller Park and whining about aggressive weeds. For shame, Kevin.

I’ll close now. I have nothing more to say on the topic. The P.O. wins.