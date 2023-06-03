Our end-of-day neighborhood walks are usually placid affairs. We gawk at flowers, cats, eccentric home paint jobs.

But not this Tuesday. As we turned from Partrick Road onto Morningside Drive, the shattering sound of metal crashing into metal engulfed us. If this were Ukraine, you’d suppose a drone strike.

Something terrible had just happened, but what?

A hundred yards down Partrick, a male driver exited his pickup and stood in the roadway while a man on a bike looped round and round.

Neither of them was in a screaming panic.

Cheryl wanted to run and investigate. I hesitated. What had sounded like an emergency didn’t look like one.

Several minutes elapsed and nothing happened down Partrick. No smoke, no sirens, no hair on fire. The quiet of a spring evening in Browns Valley returned.

We continued our walk onto Morningside. In another 20 minutes our return route would take us by the mysterious smash scene. If gawking was called for, we could gawk then.

These 20 minutes were suspenseful. Still no sounds of police, fire or medical coming to the rescue. It was as if we’d hallucinated the whole thing.

But we hadn’t. Cheryl fought off nausea. Her body told her that something bad had happened.

When we looped back to Partrick, the man with the pickup was chatting in the roadway with the occupants of another vehicle. Fifteen feet away lay a tall AT&T utility cabinet that had been ripped off its curbside mooring and pushed onto the sidewalk.

The cabinet looked like a collapsed paper bag. The pickup looked worse. Metal along its right side had been ripped off, exposing the engine and vehicle frame.

A dozen questions came to mind, but I decided not to ask even one of them.

As we squeezed by the debris field, one of the men offered advice. “Watch your step,” he said.

Why had the pickup veered off a straight stretch roadway in broad daylight? Driver inattention — on his cell, perhaps? Had he been trying avoid the cyclist?

Then the other big question: What were the crash implications for the Courtneys who get their internet service from AT&T.

The home scene wasn’t pretty. The crash had killed our Wi-Fi. Our PCs and Roku were essentially worthless.

No streaming movies for Courtneys that Tuesday night. We went to bed early.

The next morning we got an upbeat text: “Hi, it’s AT&T.” The company estimated that repairs would take seven or eight hours.

Did I believe this? Not for a minute.

Six AT&T trucks descended on the crash scene that morning. Their task looked about as easy as putting Humpty Dumpty back together.

I reported back to Cheryl. We in this for the long haul, I said.

Our internet did not get restored Wednesday. Nor Thursday. Nor Friday.

I communicated with an AT&T robot on Saturday. Expect repairs in 24 hours, the robot said.

Liar, liar pants on fire.

Four hours later internet service was back! We canceled plans to go out for dinner and shadow BottleRock. We’d eat at home with our restored Pandora, then cue up a movie.

But first we walked over to inspect the crash site. It was still a mess, but AT&T had brought in a humming generator. Two AT&T workers were about to call it a day.

We thanked them for their service. The guys smiled, but said the generator was but a temporary fix. When the gas tank ran empty, we’d lose our internet again. A permanent fix might not be possible until after Memorial Day weekend.

As for the crash cause? They’d heard the driver had swerved to avoid a deer.

Seriously? They rolled their eyes. We rolled ours too.

Our internet cut off two hours later. No Saturday night movie for us. But it was back Sunday morning and stayed on for the final episode of “Succession.” Yea!

One good thing has come from all this. We were forced to revive the ancient tradition of end-of-day reading in bed. Nice. Very nice.

Cheryl still carries traces of crash trauma. If vehicles can suddenly leave the roadway to avoid bicyclists or deer or whatever, are any of us really safe on our evening walks?