No one was more surprised than I when Cheryl announced that our 20th wedding anniversary was fast upon us.

I thought it unlikely. Weren’t we essentially newlyweds who had met after long-term marriages?

Let’s do something special, she said. Maybe a trip down the coast. Heavy rains in late December and early January erased that idea. A romantic drive through a disaster area would have been unseemly.

Weeks passed while we considered alternatives. Soon the Courtney anniversary was the next line on my Nature Conservancy calendar and we still had no plan.

With time running out, Cheryl was willing to look closer to home. I suggested downtown Napa. We hadn’t had dinner downtown in a year and a half.

Cheryl knew where I was going with this: the new Scala Osteria on First Street.

The Chronicle had called this sibling of the beloved Bistro Don Giovanni on Highway 29 a welcomed new addition to downtown’s “glitz renaissance.”

I’m not a big fan of glitz. You could temp me with glitz and 99 times out of 100 I wouldn’t bite.

But a new place by Giovanni Scala, the master of soulful Italian dishes? In my downtown!

Because I was late to the game, every reasonable dining time on our anniversary day was already booked. On a Tuesday night, no less.

There were two possible reasons for this. 1.) Scala Osteria was already insanely popular. 2.) The masses had chosen our anniversary date, Feb. 14, to celebrate Valentine’s.

We moved our dinner to Monday, the 13th. If Chery didn’t get delayed at work and made a fast wardrobe change when she got home, we could make a 6:30 seating.

I did some research that morning. I discovered that “osteria” is not Italian for “oysters.” It’s a place that serves “simple food.”

Scanning the online menu, I tried to translate its liberal use of Italian into meaningful English. In either language, it all sounded delicious.

The recommended dress, office casual, puzzled me. I knew what the term meant at the Register when I worked there: No Guns N’ Roses T-shirts. But in the real world? Jeans and a collared shirt?

On the drive downtown I was in high spirits but a little nervous. How posh will this Osteria turn out to be? Would Cheryl be happy with the menu?

Parking a block away, we found the outdoor scene at First and Coombs eerily quiet. No hint of a crowd. No hint of fun. Then again, what did we expect on a Monday night in February?

Entering Scala Osteria, we stepped into a curtained, ominously dark chamber staffed by two receptionists. They crossed our name off a list, then snapped back the curtain.

Bam! We were hit with a force field of concentrated social energy. Wall to wall people. Radiant people.

Music was playing, but the roar of the crowd drowned it out. We were squeezed into a table beside a painted stone wall.

We sat there, stunned by the brightness, the euphoria. It was a scene befitting a Hollywood movie about the Roaring Twenties, minus the dancing. And this on a Monday night!

The dinner went swimmingly. We started with a “rustic” loaf of bread dipped in warm anchovy butter. I had scialatielli with clams and shrimp, Cheryl a pizza featuring spicy coppa and Italian cheeses. For dessert, a plate of cloud-light zeppole (fried dough) with cups of chocolate sauce and crème anglaise for dipping.

Throughout, I wondered who were all these good-looking people surrounding us? Were we the only locals?

Finally, I burst out of our anniversary bubble and made inquiries. To my left, the owner of one of the most distinguished Napa Valley family wineries and his label designer. To my right, a couple from Suisun whose son worked there.

And you’re Kevin Courtney, said the winery guy, a reader of this column. I puffed up at being recognized.

Then he looked at my dinner companion. Was she Cheryl?

“I better be,” she said.

We went home riding a social high. What a 20th anniversary night out. The vibe, the food. We’d outdone ourselves.

And it all happened right here, on a cold February night, in downtown Napa.

Kevin can be reached at kfcourtney@yahoo.com.

