Every spring, flowers bloom, trees leaf, spiders reappear throughout our house. And, in perfect synchronicity, I come down with a killer case of poison oak.

And often not just one case. I double down on misery, squirming inside my inflamed skin for an entire month.

As rashes race across my body and boils erupt, I become unhinged. My normal self – the me who is so pleasant to be around – shatters. I’m unable to focus on anything beyond my besieged epidermis.

I’ve written about my battles with poison oak before. Readers have responded with ideas for self-protection.

I have noted them all. And then forgotten them all.

Apparently I have a death wish.

My P.O. melodrama is playing out to dismal perfection this year. Intoxicated by springtime, I plunged heedlessly into the nether regions of our yard to perform weed removal.

I’m not a botanist, so I do not know if these weeds have Latin names. Or even common names. I give them Courtney names, such as the “sticky-leaf weed with the wispy root,” and then I go at it.

I hear someone saying, Don’t weed with your bare hands, Kevin. Never with bare hands!

Of course not. Then again, it’s more tactile without. I feel at one with nature.

During eight hours of weeding this year, I’ve probably worn gloves half the time. Either way, not once did I spy anything looking like P.O.

On the other hand, I’m notoriously incapable of identifying young P.O. shoots that arise from bird droppings. Nor am I wearing my reading glasses.

When I wrote a week ago about vinca weeding, I was poison oak-free. However, the weekend the column appeared, I awoke in the middle of the night to a nasty itch in my lower back.

P.O. never crossed my mind, so I itched it pretty good.

Within 48 hours, my lower back was a P.O. inferno. It began encircling me at belt level where pants press tightest against the skin.

My hands remained P.O. free so it seems likely this infection occurred on a day when I happened to be wearing gloves.

The friction of pants against rash nearly drove me crazy. I envied high rise apartment dwellers who did not have a suburban hellscape to maintain. My evening walks with Cheryl stopped. I switched from denim jeans to softer sweatpants. I considered taking baths in oatmeal.

Fortunately, I had access to one of the planet’s foremost authorities on P.O., my wife Cheryl.

Cheryl, who never gets P.O. herself, acquired her expertise from raising three children who came down with nasty cases every spring and summer. Now she has me, her fourth child, to nurse.

She had me popping pink antihistamine tablets and covering my infection with 2.5 percent hydrocortisone cream. She suggested I sleep on a towel in case my boils began seeping.

How good a patient was I? So good that I overdosed on those pink tablets. I awoke groggy one morning and had difficulty sobering up. I hadn’t read the fine print on the bottle. Under-weight males should not take the full adult dose.

My extreme misery lasted five days before the infection began losing its grip. I’m writing this on Day Eight. I still have itches galore, but I don’t consider them life threatening. They no longer define who I am.

My pleasant, magnanimous self is returning. I regard my yard more charitably. I may even try a little weeding this afternoon.