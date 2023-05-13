Springtime is celebrated as the sweetest time of the year — warmer days, resurgent life, daffodils.

What's usually not talked about are seed pods from elm trees. They first appear as bits of confetti falling from on high. Infinitely light, they drift and swirl in the slightest breeze and catch in your hair. How joyous!

That's on Day One. As the pod drop intensifies and seed wafers blanket your lawn and pile up in drifts against walkways, you begin to realize that nature is out of control, that these pods intend to suffocate you with their merriment.

This is not hyperbole. Not for the Courtneys who have two century-old elms that tower over their house and whose down-wind swimming pool is a landing pad of choice for untold thousands of pods.

"I get it how women in the Dust Bowl went crazy," said Cheryl, who has been fighting these pods, both indoors and out, for 45 years.

Likely because of the heavy rains, the Elm Pod Battle was weeks late this year. It occurred the last week of April, requiring an all-hands-on-deck response to keep the pool from becoming a pod swamp, the filtration motor exploding in flames at the overload.

Because of the prevailing winds, we were dealing with daily blizzards that left our neighbor’s property largely unscathed. Had the winds blown the opposite way, dropping millions of pods on these innocents, we could have had a lawsuit on our hands.

Why don’t more Napans have this problem? Because hardly anyone has a surviving American elm from the city’s early history when these trees were popular. American elms were hardy, they formed lovely urban canopies.

Then Dutch elm disease — an imported fungus — arrived on the East Coast in the 1920s and began its devastating march westward.

Napa's Elm Tree Inn was named for giant elms that once bordered it on California Boulevard. One by one, they succumbed.

Drive down Napa's Elm Street. Do you see any mature elms?

Check out St. Helena's once-glorious elm tunnel next to Beringer Vineyards. It’s a tragic remnant of its former self.

Yet the Courtneys have two elms, likely dating from the 1890s, free of Dutch elm disease. Our best explanation: They grow at the city's western edge, far from other elm clusters that got wiped out by the fatal fungus.

An elm pod is about as heavy as a mote of dust, yet it has the maneuverability of a fighter jet. Try clearing your deck or driveway of pods using a battery-powered blower. The pods leap into the air, swirling higher and higher until they are beyond your reach, taunting you from above. Then you watch them catch a breeze and head ... for the pool!

Day after day, I'd use a net on a 10-foot pole to skim off the floating pods. I'd do a morning sweep, then, when the afternoon breezes picked up, four or five more. I harvested 20-30 pounds of soggy pods daily.

Pod swabbing is fun at first, but long term I don't have the muscles for it. By Day Four I'd thrown my back out, yet the pods, the like swirling sands of the Sahara, kept attacking.

What could I do? I swabbed injured.

It took a week before the pod drop stopped and the trees were fully leafed. But only after I climbed onto the roof and emptied buckets of wind-crammed pods from the gutters could I declare 2023 pod season over.

While Cheryl and I no longer have to de-pod each other, plucking wispy wafers from clothing and hair before we enter the house, pods keep showing up in our bed and corners of rooms.

Outdoors, there's still recovery work to do. Bands of pods have sought refuge in our garage and inside our vehicles. A zillion more have tucked themselves into our lawn and landscape beds, turning surfaces "pod brown."

We'll be rooting out remnants, and elm seedlings, for months to come.