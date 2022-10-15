Kevin Courtney, Napa Journal: Jogging at night isn't for sissies

Not without reason, Cheryl worries about my safety during my early morning runs.

It’s dark out there. Street illumination is spotty. I don’t light myself up.

Once I returned home a tad later than usual and found Cheryl getting into her car. She was coming to find me.

Where would she have looked?

I know your route, she said. She’d have started up Partrick Road where the wild things are.

I tell her not to worry. I'm careful. I run facing traffic, what little of it there is at that hour. If blinded by headlights, I grind to a stop. I don't panic as deer are notoriously wont to do.

At least carry your cell for emergencies, she says.

Not practical, I say. Phones are heavy. I like to run free.

What about those coyotes?

No need to worry, I say. They don't attack humans. Generally speaking.

The predawn is a magical time. I hear owls hooting and peacocks screeching and lonesome backyard dogs that wish they could run free too. I've encountered skunks and foxes and rustling sounds suggesting either cougars about to pounce or scooting lizards.

Despite my runner's bravado, I do have concerns. My vision isn't what it used to be. I worry about stepping on pinecones and breaking my ankles. I worry about tripping on human debris that collects beside the vehicle lanes. And while my route is decently paved, there are rough spots that could upend a horse.

Once, running in a bike lane, I smacked face-first into a plywood sign advertising an estate sale that projected into the public right of way. After pausing for a wave of nausea to pass, I jogged on. (I returned later, pried the sign off the utility pole and destroyed it.)

At least I don't have to worry about being attacked by strangers, I tell myself. My maleness spares me a lot.

That said, a nightmare scenario does occasionally pop into my head. I imagine that an approaching motorist is going to blast me with a shotgun. I saw a scene like this in a movie once.

And just where is this column going? To a pre-dawn incident from a few weeks ago.

I was running on Partrick when a young deer clattered across the roadway 50 yards ahead of me, then disappeared into brush on the opposite side of the road. Moments later I heard a rumble. A big vehicle was speeding my way in my lane. I scooted to the pavement edge. I'm safe here, I thought.

Then everything went to hell. Spooked by engine roar, the deer reversed course and bounded back onto the roadway into the path of the truck.

I was horrified. A deer carcass was about to be launched my way.

Or worse, the trucker would change course, hoping to avoid the deer, and I’d be flattened by several tons of steel.

My reptilian brain knew what I had to do. I threw both hands over my face to protect against either the flying deer or the speeding truck or possibly both.

The collision happened 15 feet in front and slightly to the right of me. There was a big thump, but the deer didn’t go down. It bounded off the roadway, crashing through brush all the way down to the bed of Browns Valley Creek.

The truck didn’t stop. It continued on at a chastened speed.

The silence of the predawn returned. I continued on. I needed to process the terror of what had just occurred.

I felt bad for the deer. It wasn’t equipped to deal with trucks speeding through the night. I doubted it would survive.

And then there was the question of what to tell Cheryl. Neither of us had ever imagined a jogging scenario anything like this one.

A head lamp wouldn’t have mattered. A cellphone wouldn’t have mattered.

It was just one of those freak events that can happen when you go jogging. In the dark.