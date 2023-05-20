When I set out to jog on the morning of Feb. 13 I was in good health. My body was doing just fine.

Then I took my first step. Nothing’s been right with me since.

That first step triggered a sharp pain in my right foot. Did I stop to inspect my foot? Did I submit it to Cheryl for clinical evaluation?

Nope. I decided to “run off” my pain.

Where this notion came from I do not know. All I can say is that the pain was still with me 4.7 miles later. By then I also had mental anguish. I sensed I’d done something really dumb.

Running is one of the most injurious activities. According to Yale Medicine, 65% of runners are injured each year. Hips, knees, shins, ankles, feet — so many body parts ready to howl.

That stat wasn’t me. I’ve rarely had running problems and when I do I heal fast.

I hobbled around for a week before visiting my family doctor who said maybe it was plantar fasciitis. I got referred to a podiatrist.

During the three-week wait to see the foot doctor, I tried to resume running, but had to stop after a block or two.

A funk settled over me. I couldn’t do the thing that really sets up my day. My body was slowly deconditioning. I was turning into a couch potato!

Why me? Was it because I’d stuck with a pair of running shoes long after the soles began showing wear? To save a few dollars, had I bought the wrong brand?

Another explanation stared me in the face: I’d gotten too old for running.

Did you really think you could run forever, Kevin? Do you see people in nursing homes running? Does the Senior Center sponsor a running club? How old are you, again?

I’m 76, damn it, but I was born to run!

I was embarrassed when the podiatrist had me remove my shoes and socks. Two days before I’d jammed the big toe on my injured foot while wearing open-toe sandals. The damaged toe glowed like Rudolph’s nose.

The podiatrist ignored my big toe. My pain isn’t plantar fasciitis, she said. I have Posterior Tibial Tendon Dysfunction, aka “adult acquired flatfoot.”

The cause? Possibly too much running while wearing shoes with poor arch support. And yes, maybe aging has something to do with it.

The cure? Because we’d caught the problem early, I only needed to wear sole inserts with extra support for people who run. No physical therapy, no surgery. In a month or two I should be just fine.

The cure came with a price. The doctor recommended Superfeet arch supports. With tax, a pair costs about $60.

I bought three pairs. One for my everyday shoes, one for my house shoes (no more walking around barefoot or in slippers) and one for my jogging shoes. In essence, about the only times I’m not wearing orange insoles is when I’m showering or sleeping.

It’s going to be a long road back to 4.7 miles. I’m having to recondition my entire lower body.

I’m back up to 2.5 miles and again able to daydream while my legs are churning. I’m enjoying the crisp morning air, the birds that chirp and the wild turkeys that gobble-gobble. My fear of breaking down is fading.

What has me excited is that in another six months Davis will hold its annual Turkey Trot races. By then I expect to be fully recovered and ready to kick butt in the 5K Geezer Division.