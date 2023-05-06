I had feared the rumored wildflower extravaganza at Missimer Preserve near the Lake County line was the figment of a botanist’s fevered imagination.

Then a mile or so down Snell Valley Road it happen — like that moment in “The Wizard of Oz” when the screen flips from black and white to blazing color. We came upon a 65-acre meadow in springtime riot.

This panorama of swirling color rivaled the beauty of any Bay Area landscape I’d ever laid eyes on. To call this vista “Instagram-worthy” would be to bestow faint praise. This meadow was a celestial glory.

Missimer meadow is a rare growing environment — an isolated patch of serpentine soil particularly suited to a narrow spectrum of native plants that can thrive where most others cannot.

Waiting to show us Missimer was Mike Palladini, Napa County Land Trust’s stewardship program manager and a walking encyclopedia of knowledge about Napa County’s native plants.

If ever a springtime landscape merited the term “superbloom,” it’s surely this one, I told him.

Palladini demurred. This wasn’t a rare event brought on by an exceptionally wet winter. Following prescribed burns in 2013 and 2021 that knocked back an invasion of barbed goatgrass, impressive spring bloomings have become “pretty normal,” he said.

Barbed goatgrass — the very name wrinkles the nose — would have turned this meadow into a sea of monotony, not the diverse floral carpet that lay before us.

A sign describes the fenced meadow as a “sensitive habitat restoration area.” The Land Trust limits access to guided hikes. On this mid-April day Palladini was guiding me and Ann Taylor Schwing, a Land Trust ambassador.

When Palladini stepped beyond the meadow gate, his boot crushed several flowering plants. I looked on in horror. Was this OK?

Palladini motioned me forward. “We’re not going to be able to not step on some species today,” he said.

To minimize our impact, Ann and I lined up single file behind him before plunging into an ocean of color.

We soon stopped amid a pool of California goldfields. Palladini knelt and ran through a printed slide show of Missimer facts.

Seventy-seven percent of all native wildflowers and grasses in Napa County can be found here — it’s a “global diversity hotspot,” he said. All told, 226 species grow here, including a handful that can be found nowhere else on the planet.

The serpentine soil, rich in heavy metals, sets the meadow apart, he said. Most plants would rather put down their roots in richer soil elsewhere. Trees won’t grow here.

Historically, the meadow was lightly grazed by cattle, but “there’s not a lot for a cow to eat out there,” Palladini said.

We made our way slowly to a nob of serpentinite, the meadow’s “parent rock,” that was in the process of breaking down to produce more crunchy, heavy-metal soil. On the way Palladini paused and named some of the plants that rarely rose more than ankle-high around us.

Smooth tidy tips. Bird’s eye gilia. Cream cups. Cleveland’s milkvetch. Ithuriel’s spear. Pink star tulip. Brewer’s milkvetch. Tricolor monkeyflower.

To someone only able to name tulips, daffodils and azaleas in tamed domestic settings, this was impressive.

But what about that dandelion? I asked. I have those in my yard.

Not this dandelion, said Palladini. It’s an “annual mountain dandelion” native to this area.

At the base of the crumbling serpentinite, in a hard scrapple space ignored by every other plant, shone Lewisia rediviva, AKA bitter root, with the sweetest pink blossoms.

After 45 minutes in the meadow, we began retracing our steps. It was time for Ann’s picnic lunch and the drive back to Napa.

I felt a pang of sadness. This was the prettiest plot of land I’d ever trod.

Peak bloom at Missimer generally occurs in early April, but this year everything was delayed by the cold, wet weather. Our visit on April 21 was perfectly timed.

Conditions have certainly degraded since then, Palladini said in a follow-up phone call. Napa County had suffered a heat wave, the enemy of blooming wildflowers, but there should still be some color through May, he predicted.

Wildflower enthusiasts will likely have to wait a year before the next peak show. The Land Trust will be sponsoring multiple guided hikes at Missimer next spring. To find out more, visit the trust’s website, napalandtrust.org.

For those who don’t want to wait, Missimer has a small day use area with interpretive signs that is open to the public year round. A short trail guides visitors through native vegetation down to a creek.

Some will be tempted to pick a souvenir blossom but don’t even think about it. Totally prohibited.

I came home with a bucketload of photos. I wanted Cheryl to see all that she had missed.