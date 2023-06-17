My route into and around downtown is marked by new red flags on both sides of the road.

A tourist might interpret these flags as saying “Welcome to Napa, the festival city. Have the time of your life.”

An unsuspecting motorist might wonder if they should mark their calendars — perhaps a presidential motorcade will come this way on the Fourth of July.

In fact, these flags are meant to draw attention to new speed limit signs. They’re telling us to slow the hell down.

Downtown is now a 20 mph zone, lowered from 25. Browns Valley Road/First Street got dropped to 30, down from 35.

Compared to the speeds that Napa motorists customarily travel, these are astonishingly low numbers. There are glide rides at Disneyland that go faster.

The Courtney household is slowly processing the new limits. It felt at first as if we’d all been thrown back to Model T times when cars went putt-putt and electric vehicles with their neck-snapping acceleration were but a dream.

Raise our garbage rates? No problem. Impose drought restrictions that limit outdoor watering? You have our full support.

But tamp down vehicle speeds? Really????

It’s true that downtown has become insanely popular with tourists, the streets increasingly difficult to negotiate what with double-parked sightseeing vans and jaywalkers. A 20 mph crawl certainly gives everyone a greater safety buffer, but it sure is low, especially at off-peak hours.

Dropping the speed on Browns Valley Road/First Street west of the freeway was a bold act. When given the chance, people fly along this route. Certainly 40 mph, maybe 45, but who can say for sure. Does anyone even look at their speedometer?

The new limit could be a game changer. As I’ve discovered the past two weeks, life is more serene at 30. You see more stuff. You’re improving safety for cyclists and those brave pedestrians who dare cross the street.

As I adjust to the new legal limit, I find my speed hovering between 30 and 35. When it gets to 35, I work to tamp it down, but it’s a struggle. My car remembers those wild days of going 40, and even then I might have a motorists riding my tail.

When the City Council adopted new speed limits in downtown and elsewhere this spring, it was supported by the Napa County Bicycle Coalition and a citizens group, Slow Down Napa.

Fundamentally I agree. I’ve known harrowing moments, me on my bike, some jerk behind the wheel of a careening steel juggernaut.

And I live on a dead-end street where vehicles zoom the full length of it, two “Slow Down Napa” signs nailed to utility poles not withstanding.

Change is hard. Many motorists are still driving as if in days of yore, i.e., before May. After the red flags have weathered to pink, I’m thinking some NPD radar enforcement will be in order. That should sober all of us up to the new reality.

Taking emotions out of it, how significant is the new 30 mph limit on Browns Valley/First in terms of additional time getting downtown? Put another way, is it going to upend my daily life?

I tried doing the math but my brain wasn’t up to it. So I did what any father would do whose son has a Ph.D in mathematics from Berkeley. I called Dennis.

The upshot is this. Over the 1.6-mile stretch — Century Oaks Park to the freeway — it will take me an extra 27 seconds at 30 instead of 35. And if I’m downshifting from 40 to 30, an extra 48 seconds.

We’re talking seconds, not minutes. I can live with that.