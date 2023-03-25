KEVIN COURTNEY
In the wake of Silicon Valley Bank’s collapse, First Republic Bank, which has a local branch at Highway 29 and Trancas and another in St. Helena, has been fighting for its life. Customers, fearing more meltdowns, began pulling out deposits and its stock plummeted.
Why did I care? I’m not First Republic’s targeted demographic. I’m not a professional or business owner. I’m certainly not a high-wealth individual.
I cared because First Republic and I have a relationship that goes back more than a decade. I’ve parked money there in insured certificates of deposit. The bank’s rates can be among the best.
And now, on the heels of Silicon Valley’s demise, I was looking to open another CD.
Cheryl thought I was mad. Stay away from First Republic, she said. Why make life more complicated or threatening than it need be?
I came up with four reasons.
No. 1. First Republic was offering a highly competitive rate: 4.9% for an 11-month commitment.
No. 2. I’d be depositing far less than the $250,000 F.D.I.C. insurance limit. If First Republic failed and the branch on Trancas became a cannabis outlet, my money would still be safe … somewhere.
No. 3. The First Republic customer experience is much cooler than wiring money to an online bank. You get to sit down with a banking professional while financial news scrolls across a Bloomberg monitor in the background and a big screen flashes testimonials from movers and shakers in the business world.
This classy office environment impresses me every time. I imagine I’m a fat cat visiting Wall Street.
No. 4. The bank once gave me an umbrella emblazoned with the First Republic logo so I wouldn’t get wet walking back to my car. Years later I got a second umbrella because the first had become sun bleached while sitting in my car. The bank was so gracious.
My four reasons didn’t convince Cheryl who’d been bingeing on media coverage of First Republic’s woes. On successive days the New York Times homepage had featured stories — with photos — about the bank’s uncertain future. An old-fashion bank run was feared, even after 11 of the nation’s largest banks pledged $30 billion in uninsured deposits in support.
I conceded that the First Republic news wasn’t the best, but 4.9% for 11 months — how sweet is that! And maybe, just maybe, my CD deposit would help First Republic weather the storm.
I walked into the Trancas branch mid-morning on March 14. The place was serenely quiet. Like always, the Bloomberg terminal was flashing a blizzard of financial news.
A banker seated me at his desk. I commented that it was brave of First Republic to have the TV on during such tumultuous times. He smiled. Today’s outlook is encouraging, he said. The previous day when the outlook was much worse and the branch was filled with nervous depositors in need of calming, the monitor had been turned off.
I was in and out in 10 minutes. I reported back to Cheryl that everything at First Republic seemed under control. And the bankers are so personable!
As circumstance would have it, Cheryl also needed to park money in a CD. That very week.
I repeated my spiel. We can afford to be brave, I said. If the worst happens, the F.D.I.C. will make us whole.
Cheryl grimaced, but finally agreed. We would both drop into First Republic on the 17th. I would go along for moral support.
By then media accounts of First Republic’s survival prospects had only grown darker. And when we walked in, the wall monitor wasn’t flashing financial news. Instead, First Republic was treating its customers to a March Madness game between USC and Michigan State.
The banker shook his head. In these troubled times, there’s no need to barrage customers with unsettling, media-inflated banking news, he said.
When our business was done, I exited into the sunlight ahead of Cheryl. When she came out, she was holding her CD deposit receipt in one hand. In the other, a First Republic umbrella.
