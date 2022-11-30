Kevin Courtney, Napa Journal: : Stuck in Starbucks

Rich and I were scheduled for one of our morning coffees at the Redwood Road Starbucks. As always, I arrived an hour early so I could scroll through overnight developments.

But as soon as I sat down, a panic-inducing realization swept over me. I’d forgotten both my cellphone and my iPad Mini. That meant for the next 60 minutes no New York Times, no emails, no FaceBook. It would be just me and my thoughts.

Short of breaking down on a rural Nevada road as night fell and wolves began to howl, I couldn’t imagine a worse predicament.

How did this happen? Was I losing my mind?

Not exactly. When I left home, I’d been focused on collecting teaching materials for the English language learner I’m tutoring at the Napa library. Coffee with Rich at 8, tutoring at 10. That would be my morning.

Only I’d sabotaged the hour before Rich.

Once upon a time, Starbucks would have sold a selection of newspapers to help someone in my situation kill time. I looked around. There were no print materials – not even a flyer.

So now what? Do I strike up a conversation with a total stranger? And get myself arrested for suspicious social behavior?

I remembered an unread book in my car, a fat novel that had defeated multiple attempts to get beyond page four. It was on its way back to the library. Should I retrieve it now and start over?

I decided no. My internet-deprived brain was too frazzled.

Instead, I would call Cheryl on my non-existent phone and tell her of my plight. She would somehow make things right.

Get a grip, I told myself. Fantasies are not helpful in a situation such as this.

I watched a kid no more than 13 plunk down at the next table. He fired up his cellphone and went to his happy place.

I looked on disapprovingly. Shouldn’t he be in school? Does his mother know what he’s drinking? Could I borrow his cell for a while?

The ordering line was six-people long. Half of them were scrolling as they shuffled toward the counter. A dozen people waiting for pre-order pickups stood to one side, scrolling, scrolling, scrolling.

Like babies sucking on pacifiers, I thought. What if I told them of Starbucks’ new no-devices policy. Unfiltered reality for all!

What a mess I’d created for myself. I couldn’t enjoy my pumpkin muffin. I might as well have been a cow chewing cud.

My descent into self-pity wasn’t pretty. A more resourceful person might have used this “free” hour for significant thinking. A time to assess life, plan the week, clear out some mental cobwebs.

Only I couldn’t do it. Starbucks was playing some god-awful music. My news-deprived brain screamed in protest. Does corporate know of these choices?

By then I’d lost all track of time. Shouldn’t Rich be arriving about now? Why doesn’t Starbucks have a clock? Does Starbucks think it’s a Vegas casinos?

Then, like an apparition, who should appear before me but Cheryl. She seemed peeved.

You forgot your phone!

Yes, I said. And my iPad Mini too. Stupid, stupid me.

Rich texted, she said. Car trouble. He’s not coming.

Then Cheryl turned and departed. Late for work were her parting words.

I sat stunned. This was a lot to process. No Rich? I’d waited for nothing? And why hadn’t Cheryl brought me my phone?

I asked her about this later. She’d feared I wouldn’t still be at Starbucks and she’d have my phone with her all day.

Exhausted by my self-induced Starbucks ordeal, I limped home, fired up my devices and binged on news and social media until it was time to leave for the library.

In an exchange of emails, Rich and I worked out a new Starbucks meet-up. I didn’t mention my forgotten devices or my meltdown. Nor did I offer any sympathy for his car troubles. As far as I was concerned, we’d both had rough mornings.