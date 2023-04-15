Vinca would be a cool name for an electric scooter or a fancy cocktail.

In fact, vinca is a low bedding plant not native to here. The English call it periwinkle.

We have a ton of it along our creek border and a side yard. Close your eyes and imagine lovely blue blossoms poking above dark green leafage. And not only is it pretty, it grows in sun and shade and doesn’t need watering.

Sure sounds like the perfect ground cover. That whoever planted it decades ago knew what they were doing.

Well, not exactly. Vinca’s been on a relentless march, colonizing spaces where it’s not welcome.

Our recent wet winter is likely one reason. The plant could be compensating for the dry years when it struggled to survive.

Or something more sinister is going on. For years we tolerated vinca creep, never drawing a firm no-cross line as the plant inched its way toward the house from two sides.

This land grab perturbed Cheryl, the family’s official weed puller. Her “meadow,” intended for California wildflowers, was being overrun. A path in the rear yard was now engulfed by a mass of vinca trip-wires strong enough to take down a galloping horse.

Not a good situation, certainly, but I didn’t see this as my problem. I’m not the family gardener.

Cheryl didn’t argue the point. She merely noted that she was working fulltime and couldn’t mount a vigorous spring counteroffensive, whereas I, Mr. Retired Guy, had entire days of free time on my hands.

The next morning, after seeing Cheryl off to work, I put on my grubbiest clothes and shoes caked with dried mud from my recent water leak excavation, and headed out into the 40-degree air. I would launch the Great Ripping Out beneath our dining area window.

I had with me a shovel and a hoe, but my best tool turned out to be my hands. Bending over like a feeding shore bird, I’d grab a vine or three at the base and thrust upward. An entire root bundle would fly out, spewing dirt in all directions.

I hadn’t done anything as viscerally satisfying in a long time. I was repelling an invasive species through raw physical power – mine!

I did occasionally think about my notoriously fragile back and whether my pitched battle with vinca was reshuffling my vertebrae. But hadn’t I been strengthening my back in recent years with exercises. Why all that effort if not for a moment such as this?

I kept at it, grabbing and yanking, grabbing and yanking. After beating vinca back to its historic side yard boundary, I moved into the deep shade beneath our blue spruce and redwood where young vincas were making a flanking maneuver.

To distract myself from my mundane task, I compared vinca’s territorial advances to Russia invading Ukraine. I was Ukraine fighting back.

After two hours, I declared my job done. I’d reached my mental and physical limits.

I hobbled in on sore legs, my fingers locking up, and looked out the dining window to assess my morning’s work. Where there had been a morass of vinca, there was now a proper path for humans.

Civilization had triumphed over the jungle.

I couldn’t wait to show off my work. When Cheryl got home, I steered her to the window. Notice any different, I asked.

I got the smile I was after. She was definitely pleased.

But was she ecstatic?

Hmmm.

If I want a greater show of appreciation – Cheryl dancing a happy jig, say – I’m going to have to up the home maintenance ante.

Pulling more weeds won’t do it. Suppose I single-handedly reroofed the garage?