If you want to immerse yourself in Napa County’s natural splendor, there’s no better person to know than Ann Taylor Schwing.

Last year I spent a glorious day with Ann and her husband Charlie at Archer Taylor Preserve atop Redwood Road. Ann, the daughter of Archer Taylor, told of growing up summers amid towering redwoods and rushing waters.

In February, Ann, again as an ambassador of the Land Trust of Napa County, emailed me. She had another spectacular preserve she wanted me to see, this one known for its spring wildflowers.

Wildflowers! Who doesn’t want to see wildflowers, especially this year when Californians up and down the state are going ga-ga over “superblooms” thanks to last winter’s abundant rains.

Ann offered to drive me to the Missimer Preserve, a relatively recent Land Trust acquisition known for its diversity and display of wildflowers on rare serpentine grassland.

For the record: Ann did not promise me a superbloom, but the wildflowers this year ought to be pretty good — if we timed it right, she said.

We scheduled our trip for the end of March. Then heavy rains hit, throwing off Mother Nature’s timetable.

Now all bets were off. We decided to back off our trip to April 21 and hope for the best.

Honestly, I had low expectations. I’m not a wildflowers kind of guy. I’m happy with a backyard planted with the most common ornamentals, the kind you find at Home Depot. Something exotic with a Latin name? Spare me.

The forecast for April 21 called for the hottest day of the year. If I was going to be delivered to Snell Valley on a scorcher, I’d better well prepare for it.

I lathered my face with the sunscreen, dug out my sun hat with the floppy brim and popped a single-use bottle of water into my backpack. I hoped no one would notice the plastic.

I also drank one-fifth my normal amount of coffee for breakfast. If there were wildflowers at Missimer, I didn’t want to piss all over them.

It’s a long, long way from the subdivisions of west Napa to Snell Valley, located off of Pope Valley, on the far side of Angwin, in the hills east of St. Helena. To me, this was Napa’s Great Outback.

The landscape going Upvalley was as green as Ireland. Along Highway 29 we spotted patches of California poppies and a stretch of tulips that was played out.

These sights were so pleasing that I could have turned around in St. Helena, satisfied that I’d fully experienced springtime beyond the city limits. No need to be greedy.

But Ann drove on, her sprightly Prius heading into a burn hellscape along Deer Park Road where vast expanses of trees were the standing dead or the downed dead and none too pleasing to look at. Frightening, actually.

Angwin and Pacific Union College looked reassuringly normal, but then we headed down Howell Mountain Road toward Pope Valley. On the sides of the road, more carnage and understory removal and trees that somehow got split in half some 15 or 20 feet off the ground.

There was nothing “superbloom” about this landscape. It gave off a haunted vibe.

Was visiting Missimer Preserve such a good idea when much of Napa County hadn’t yet healed from the wildfires of recent years? Was our visit the equivalent of seeking out wildflowers in a graveyard?

Ann kept going, past the landmark Pope Valley garage, the tiny elementary school and the legendary Hubcap Ranch, which, I want you to know, has more hubcaps than ever.

Turning onto Snell Valley Road, larger pockets of wildflowers appeared, but also more dead trees. A real mixed bag.

I was seriously doubting that coming all this way worth it, but I didn’t want Ann to feel bad that all this was her doing.

It’s OK, I thought. I’ve enjoyed the drive. All I need to see at Missimer are a few blooms. It needn’t be a full-on superbloom. I’ll fill in the blanks with my imagination.

Next week: The sights at Missimer Preserve.