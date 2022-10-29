Kevin Courtney, Napa Life: My birthday was ho-hum, then it wasn't

Had a birthday this month. Older than 70, younger than 80.

Good job, Kevin. You’ve racked up another one.

My birthdays tend to be low-key affairs. I don’t wear a birthday hat, for example. Just looking at me, you’d think I was having an ordinary day.

My adult children honor my preference for quiet celebrations. These dear souls often fail to call or text.

Cheryl is never oblivious. She checks in beforehand. Should we celebrate at a restaurant? What’s my choice of homemade desserts?

This year she decided to think big. She invited her own three adult children and their significant others – a spouse, a cute dog, an even cuter 2-year-old – to come over and we’ll barbecue steaks.

I’m not a steak guy, but if her sons prefer red meat, then count me in. As for dessert, yes, a homemade apple cake with cream cheese frosting would be most fine.

I experienced a small bout of melancholy over who wouldn’t be joining us: my own son and daughter. Sadly, one lives 400 miles away, the other had to work.

My natal day dawned overcast. If the sun eventually came out, maybe we’d hit 70 degrees.

This made 5 o’clock dinner on the deck – our preferred location – iffy. Would everyone agree to wear puffer jackets and lap blankets?

I set the deck for an afternoon of socializing, scattering toys for Felix, the child, and Pawblo, the Yorkshire terrier. Remarkably, some toys suited both.

When Cheryl’s children arrived, they blew past the deck and shot inside where there was less windchill. Also, everyone wanted to be near Mom as she prepped for dinner.

I continued to flit in and out, checking atmospheric conditions. Sunlight was weak and fading fast, but, hey, we’re tough, aren’t we? Also, what a hassle to gather up table settings and haul the whole shebang indoors.

At 4:45 Cheryl checked in with me about conditions on the deck.

Not warm, but I think it will work, I said.

Minutes later Julia made her own assessment. It’s a little Siberia out there, she said.

We didn’t go to Plan B, the indoor dining table. Instead, we went to Plan C, our kitchen island. Jonathan brought down more stools and we all gathered round, all cozy.

I’ve eaten many a meal with Cheryl’s crew over the past two decades, but none played out quite like this one. It wasn’t the quality of the food – Cheryl’s cooking is always fine – but the amount of attention I received. Cheryl’s brood prodded me, the lowly stepdad, to hold forth in ways that had never happened before.

Had I ever worn my hair long? Never.

My favorite decade? The 70s, I said, then corrected myself. It was the aughts when I met your mom.

Then, out of nowhere, Cheryl’s kids weighed in on my Sunday columns. I felt blindsided. Napa Journals typically occupy about as much conversational space at gatherings as do my tooth brushing protocols.

Jonathan and Josh led the way, citing a column passage or two that struck home. Then the stunner: I should collect the best of my 33 years of Register columns and put out a book.

Seriously? Well, for one thing, I don’t own the columns – they belong to the paper. For another, if there were a press run of 25 copies, half would sit unsold in a box in a corner of my bedroom.

Cheryl’s kids rejected my negativity. Go for it, they said.

This foolish talk, this being in the spotlight, made me slightly euphoric. When Felix mouthed a few words from “Happy Birthday,” I responded with my sleazy version of Marilyn Monroe singing birthday wishes to President Kennedy.

Not wanting this sweet moment to end, I had a second serving of apple cake and steeped myself a cup of tea, while reflecting on how birthdays, even at my advanced age, can be surprisingly wonderful.

When the guests soon scattered, I happily tackled the pile of dishes.