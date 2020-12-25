How do we safeguard democracy going forward?

As we turn our backs on one of the most horrific periods of our history, we can take comfort in knowing that a majority of Americans still believes that the rule of law is all-important.

When word leaked of discussion in the Oval Office of the unconstitutional use of martial law to try to overturn a valid election which Joe Biden won by 7 million votes, the revulsion was immediate.

When children were separated illegally from parents at the southern border, the courts stepped in and cried “Foul.”

When federal troops were trotted out on American streets to try to quell legal protests, the backlash went from coast to coast.

Months after Russia initiated one of the worst cyberattacks on U.S. institutions in history, the White House said nothing but appalled Americans who discovered what was going on blew the whistle.

Nonetheless, enormous generational damage has been done to America, completely aside from the pandemic.

It will take months to find out how deeply anti-democratic minions burrowed in government to try to undermine legal processes in a vast array of agencies from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to the Department of Interior.