A Napa teenager secretly took his dad's car, then tried to ditch it and flee officers, police say.
The 16-year-old, who is not being named because he is a minor, took the car and went with a friend to meet up with sellers of a Playstation 4 game console on Monday, the Napa Police Department said in an email sent Tuesday.
Both parties went their separate ways, but the encounter didn't stop there. Because, police say, the teens used fake money.
The Playstation sellers followed their car throughout several Napa streets, called to report a robbery around 7:10 p.m., and updated police with the car's location.
Officers found the unnamed teen and 18-year-old Maurilio Morales III heading south on Yajome Street at Pearl Street. Police say they tried to stop the car head-on and the teens tried to evade police. The 16-year-old opened his door, but it was pinned against a patrol car's front bumper, police say.
Both teenagers were eventually detained.
Morales, who is on juvenile probation, admitted to exchanging fake money for the Playstation and was booked into Napa County jail around 9:50 p.m., according to police and jail records. He was arrested on suspicion of a felony charge of violating probation and a misdemeanor charge for using fake money, jail records show. He remained in custody as of 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.
The 16-year-old was booked at juvenile hall. Police say he was on probation and had previously been forbidden from associating with Morales.