A police pursuit following an officer-involved shooting in Vacaville ended Thursday evening in Napa.
Vacaville Police Department officers headed to the 700 block of Shady Glen Avenue around 1 p.m. Thursday to conduct a probation search, but they found another person in a car parked in front of the home, according to a department Facebook post. The driver was wanted on a felony warrant related to identity theft, fraud and possession of stolen property, police said.
Vacaville Police did not divulge what happened next, but said the encounter ended with an officer firing his gun at Davis resident Nolan Bell, 27.
Bell sped off in a black Kia Forte and initiated a high-speed police pursuit, according to Vacaville Police. Officers lost his car near Pleasants Valley Road and Canyon Road in Vacaville.
Around 4 p.m., Napa Police Department Officers began to assist Vacaville officers after learning that Bell may have been in the Napa area, said Napa Police Lt. Gary Pitkin.
“We are always up for helping out our law enforcement partners,” he said.
Pitkin deferred to Vacaville Police for more specific details and a Vacaville official was not immediately available for a comment. The driver presented a traffic hazard during an initial encounter with police, Pitkin said, and traffic was briefly stopped on westbound Trancas Street.
Vacaville Police said Bell was taken into custody after checking himself into Queen of the Valley Hospital for a gunshot wound. It’s unclear how serious his injuries were.
Most Napa Police units had cleared out of the scene by 5:30 p.m., Pitkin said.