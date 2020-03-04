Results are coming in for the California primary. Why counting all the ballots will take weeks

If you thought it took a long time for the Iowa caucus results to come in, you haven't seen anything yet.

That's because it will take weeks for county elections officials to tally up all the votes, thanks to rules designed to make voting more accessible than ever before.

For the first time, Californians could register to vote and cast ballots at any polling place on or before Election Day.

Mail ballots will be counted as long as they were postmarked on election day and arrive at county elections offices by Friday. And while California's primary was earlier than usual, many Democratic voters held onto their ballots while waiting for results in earlier caucuses and primaries, further delaying the count.

Another factor: Automatic voter registration at the state's Department of Motor Vehicles has contributed to a huge rise in No Party Preference voters, all of whom needed to take an extra step if they wanted a partisan primary ballot. Since the launch of the Motor Voter program, NPP voters have surpassed Republicans to become the second largest voting bloc in the state.

"We'll have a pretty good sense of what most of the election results are going to be," said Alex Padilla, California's secretary of state. "But for final results, it's going to take a few weeks."