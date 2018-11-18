Smoke from the Camp Fire in Butte County, which has cast a pall over the entire Bay Area for more than a week, isn't expected to dissipate significantly until at least Wednesday, according to the Bay Area Air Quality Management District.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency calculates the air quality index for five major air pollutants -- ground-level ozone, particle pollution (particulate matter), carbon monoxide, sulfur dioxide and nitrogen dioxide.
Air quality is expected to remain in the "unhealthy" range (151-200 AQI) throughout most of the Bay Area until late Tuesday, before the expected rain arrives Wednesday or Thursday.
It will be wind, said Kristine Roselius, an air district spokeswoman, and not rain that will give the smoke its big bump out of the area.
The entire Bay Area remains under a spare the air advisory, banning outdoor burning and discouraging driving as much as possible and use of lawnmowers and other engine-driven tools and other machines.