1 dead, 1 injured in separate Santa Rosa stabbings

Police arrested a 33-year-old man on suspicion of both attacks, a Santa Rosa resident known to have lived in various local homeless camps over the past several years, police officials said.
Adolfo Quezada Florez readily surrendered Sunday morning when detectives with SWAT and hostage negotiation teams came to a Russell Avenue residence after receiving a tip he would be there, Sgt. Chris Mahurin said.
Detectives suspect Flores "had two arguments that escalated with two different people at two different locations at two different times," Mahurin said.
Police have not yet released the identity of the 61-year-old man who died. Mahurin said Sonoma County coroner officials were still trying to notify next of kin.
The first attack occurred before dawn Saturday at Northwest Community Park off Marlow Road.
A 33-year-old man would later tell police he was stabbed by a man he recognized from the streets after an argument, Mahurin said.
He was stabbed about 3 a.m. but it took hours before the incident was reported to police by someone else at the park who noticed the man's wounds, according to Mahurin. The injuries were not life threatening and the man hadn't sought medical treatment.
Detectives identified Flores as a possible suspect because of the description given by the victim that included distinctive tattoos, police said.
They were already looking for him when the second stabbing occurred about 17 hours later and 3 miles away at Olive Park near Railroad Square.
Flores is suspected of getting into another argument and stabbing the man with the same knife he used in the earlier attack, Mahurin said. He fled the park but left behind evidence police would later use to identify him as a prime suspect in the attack.
Someone came upon the wounded man and called police just before 11 p.m. Saturday.
When police arrived, the man was unresponsive with at least one stab wound, officials said.
He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Flores was being held without bail at the Sonoma County Jail on suspicion of murder and attempted murder. He was also arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor brandishing an imitation firearm and a probation violation, records show.
Detectives were still looking for the knife and exploring other details relevant to the suspect and the incidents, the sergeant said.
Anyone with information about the case can call the police department's violent crime investigations team at 707-543-3590.
WATCH NOW: CALIFORNIA IMPOSES STRONGEST LOCKDOWNS SINCE JUNE
MOST READ POLICE AND FIRE BRIEFS
Most-read police and fire briefs on NapaValleyRegister.com
Here is a roundup of other police and fire reports in Napa County.
There’s an upswing in catalytic converter thefts from vehicles across the state, including Napa, the Napa Police Department’s crime analysis u…
NOV. 26: A 19-year-old Napa resident is being held without bail on charges of attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon after police r…
NOV. 11: Two men were playing cards in the labor lot near Soscol and Kansas avenues when one of them was attacked by an acquaintance who threw…
NOV. 6: Police from three departments, assisted by a California Highway Patrol helicopter, chased two suspects from American Canyon to Benicia…
NOV. 4: Responding to a call of a possible vehicle burglary at Lola's Market on Old Sonoma Road, Napa Police said they encountered a man who s…
Oct. 19: Police were called to River Park Shopping Center in south Napa on a report of a woman having thrown a rock through a window at Cigare…
Oct. 12: A police chase through American Canyon and a wine warehouse zone ended with the arrest of a motorist who was driving a pickup truck w…
Sept. 22: A man was fishing near the boat dock at Kennedy Park when he was approached by a man with a machete who punched him, threatened his …
Sept. 17: A report of a machete-wielding man at the informal labor lot near Home Depot got even more threatening when a pressurized can explod…
SEPT. 11: Napa Police located the man in a field on the west side of the Napa Valley Expo where he brandished a knife at officers and threaten…
SEPT. 8: Detectives with the Napa Special Investigations Bureau reported arresting a 24-year-old Napa man and a St. Helena juvenile for allege…
AUG. 30: Employees at American Canyon's Walmart called police to say that three shoplifters had used force on store workers who tried to stop …
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!