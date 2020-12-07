1 dead, 1 injured in separate Santa Rosa stabbings

Police arrested a 33-year-old man on suspicion of both attacks, a Santa Rosa resident known to have lived in various local homeless camps over the past several years, police officials said.

Adolfo Quezada Florez readily surrendered Sunday morning when detectives with SWAT and hostage negotiation teams came to a Russell Avenue residence after receiving a tip he would be there, Sgt. Chris Mahurin said.

Detectives suspect Flores "had two arguments that escalated with two different people at two different locations at two different times," Mahurin said.

Police have not yet released the identity of the 61-year-old man who died. Mahurin said Sonoma County coroner officials were still trying to notify next of kin.

The first attack occurred before dawn Saturday at Northwest Community Park off Marlow Road.

A 33-year-old man would later tell police he was stabbed by a man he recognized from the streets after an argument, Mahurin said.

He was stabbed about 3 a.m. but it took hours before the incident was reported to police by someone else at the park who noticed the man's wounds, according to Mahurin. The injuries were not life threatening and the man hadn't sought medical treatment.