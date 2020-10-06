 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
16 firefighters working on Glass Fire evaluated for carbon monoxide exposure

16 firefighters working on Glass Fire evaluated for carbon monoxide exposure

{{featured_button_text}}

Sixteen firefighters working to contain the Glass Fire were involved in a possible carbon monoxide exposure incident away from the fire line Tuesday morning, according to Cal Fire.

Santa Rosa fire crews and medical staff evaluated the firefighters, with one requiring transport to a hospital for further evaluation and the rest released back to fight the fire.

Cal Fire officials did not immediately release more information about what caused the carbon monoxide exposure or where it occurred.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News