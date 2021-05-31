 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2.7-magnitude earthquake, swarm of aftershocks strike near Disneyland, USGS reports

2.7-magnitude earthquake, swarm of aftershocks strike near Disneyland, USGS reports

{{featured_button_text}}
Disneyland

In this Friday, April 30, 2021, file photo, visitors exit The Sleeping Beauty Castle at Disneyland in Anaheim.

 Jae C. Hong

A 2.7-magnitude earthquake shook Anaheim, California, home to Disneyland Resort, just after midnight Monday, the U.S. Geological Survey reports.

The 2.6-mile-deep quake hit about two miles west of Anaheim at 12:41 a.m. Pacific time, according to the USGS. Dozens of people from as far away as Irvine and Huntington Beach reported feeling the tremor to the agency.

At least nine aftershocks ranging from 0.9- to 2.1-magnitude rattled the Anaheim area into the early morning Monday.

There were no reports of damage or injuries.

"After a day of rides at Disneyland I thought maybe I was still feeling the Indiana Jones ride," wrote one person on Twitter.

"Oh damn that was an earthquake in Anaheim? I thought someone was just stomping around the office," read another Twitter post.

Magnitude measures the energy released at the source of the earthquake, the U.S. Geological Survey says. It replaces the old Richter scale.

Quakes between 2.5 and 5.4 magnitude are often felt but rarely cause much damage, according to Michigan Tech.

A study of the plastic production network found that 20 companies are responsible for over half of all single-use plastic waste. These companies are responsible for 55% of all single-use plastic waste in the world. The study looked at around 1,000 factories that produce the materials needed to create single-use plastic. US-based company ExxonMobil is the biggest producer of single-use plastic waste, contributing 5.9 million tons in 2019. Dow is the second-biggest producer followed by Sinopec, Indorama Ventures, Saudi Aramco and PetroChina. The study also assessed which countries generate the most single-use plastic waste. Australia and the US are the biggest producers of single-use plastic waste, at over 50kg per person per year. Plastic production is set to grow by 30% in the next five years, according to the study. This will increase carbon emissions and create more plastic waste.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Osaka fined for media boycott at French Open

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News