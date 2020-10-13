2 Bay Area teachers on leave after allegedly forgetting to log out of class, criticizing students

Two teachers at Bethel High in Vallejo have been placed on leave after the district says it received a complaint that the teachers were caught "speaking negatively" about students.

The incident occurred Thursday after a distance-learning English class and was filmed and posted to Facebook by a parent of one of the students. The audio captured one instructor calling students "technologically illiterate," to which another replied, "Older staff members will say these kids are so technologically advanced ...and I'm like no, they're f-- not."

The first teacher can then be heard saying, "The things that impress them are so sad. Oh, you're impressed that a kid can record a TikTok?... It's literally one button."

"Other students were still logged in, other parents were still logged in ... even commenting like, 'Do you know you're still being recorded?" parent Chanel Bonner told KGO.

The Vallejo City Unified School District released a statement confirming two teachers are on administrative leave while the district investigates.