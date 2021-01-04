2 children still missing after being swept out by waves Sunday

A man died and authorities are still looking Monday for his two young children who are presumed drowned after being swept out to the ocean by waves at Blind Beach near Jenner in Sonoma County on Sunday afternoon.
Crews responded around 2:30 p.m. to the beach where a man, woman and their two children had been pulled into the water by a wave, Monte Rio Fire Protection District Chief Steve Baxman said.
The mother was able to get out of the water and others at the beach were able to pull the father out, but crews were unable to resuscitate him after about 30 minutes of CPR, Baxman said.
The two children, a boy and girl, were not found Sunday by first responders, which included a California Highway Patrol helicopter crew and the U.S. Coast Guard.
Baxman said the beach is closed Monday, but California State Park lifeguards are patrolling the beaches to look for the children. More details were not immediately available.
