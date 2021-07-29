 Skip to main content
3.0 magnitude earthquake strikes north of Santa Rosa

A 3.0 preliminary magnitude earthquake occurred at 11:30 p.m. Wednesday in Lake County just east of the border with Sonoma County.

The quake was centered 2 km (1.2 miles) southwest of the town of Anderson Springs in the Mayacmas Mountains about 20 miles east of Geyserville, at a depth of 5.5 km (3.4 miles).

It occurred 15 minutes after an 8.2 magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Alaska about 900 miles west-southwest of Juneau.

