A 3.9 magnitude earthquake shook early Thursday in the northeast corner of Sonoma County, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The quake occurred at 3:39 a.m. and was centered 21 kilometers (13 miles) northeast of Healdsburg at a depth of 0.6 km (.4 miles) in the Mayacmas Mountains.

There were no reports of injuries.