A right-wing talk show host is leading the California recall election polls. Who is he?

"The #CCPVirus has killed more Americans than died in combat in WW I, WW II, Korean War and the War in Vietnam—combined. Yet because Trump suggested it came from a Wuhan lab, the media failed to investigate one of the greatest mass murders in world history," he tweeted in June.

Elder has frequently tweeted at and about Trump and the impact that he has had as president.

".@realDonaldTrump's greatest contribution? HE GAVE THE REPUBLICANS BALLS!!! #WeveGotACountryToSave," he tweeted in 2020.

He is an opponent of the Black Lives Matter movement

Elder, who is Black, denies the existence of systemic racism, and has criticized Black activist leaders including Al Sharpton and members of the Black Lives Matter movement.

"Dear @jack, There's no evidence, let alone 'widespread' evidence, of police 'systemic racism.' Decades of research find cops MORE HESITANT to use deadly force against blacks than whites. Yet @Blklivesmatter routinely posts the 'systemic racism' lie. When will you ban BLM?" Elder tweeted in January to Jack Dorsey, the CEO of Twitter.

Elder also opposes the concept of reparations to Black people for the harms inflicted by centuries of slavery and institutional racism.