After mixed experiences with distance learning, disabled California college students want flexibility

Jodi Johnson, the director of disability resources and educational services at Cal State Northridge, said those types of changes could also generally benefit more students.

"These things that students with disabilities want, where they may need to re-listen to a lecture or whatever the situation is, we're finding that those are success strategies for most students," Johnson said.

Some campuses across the state's two public university systems and 73 community college districts are already planning how to allow students to learn however they're most comfortable -- in some cases by using new types of classrooms that give every student the option of attending in person or from home on any given day.

Wendy Tobias, chief accessibility and inclusion officer at University of California San Francisco, said the Covid-19 pandemic has proven that "flexibility is sometimes necessary." Tobias was the director of the Disability Programs and Resource Center at San Francisco State during the 2020-21 academic year.

"It's shown us that things that we didn't think could be done, can be done," she added. "I think universities are now taking a much closer look at, what does accommodation look like for students with disabilities?"

Mixed experiences