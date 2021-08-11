 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Air district to provide air filtration units to low-income residents impacted by wildfire smoke

Air district to provide air filtration units to low-income residents impacted by wildfire smoke

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Air district to provide air filtration units to low-income residents impacted by wildfire smoke

A Cal Fire firefighter watches as the Dixie Fire burns in Butte and Plumas Counties on August 4, 2021 The fire started in the Feather River Canyon near Cresta Dam on July 13.

 Photo courtesy CAL FIRE

In an effort to combat the effects of harmful smoke from wildfires throughout California, the Bay Area Air Quality Management District will provide portable air filtration units for low-income residents who suffer from asthma, district officials said Tuesday.

The Home Air Filtration Program, which is part of the national nonprofit Public Health Institute's Regional Asthma Management and Prevention (RAMP) program, will provide the units to about 2,000 people throughout the Bay Area who've been diagnosed with poor-controlled asthma and are enrolled in the state's Asthma Mitigation Project.

According to air district officials, during wildfires, air pollution can create significant health issues for people with pre-existing conditions. The portable air filtration units work by purifying household air and removing toxins, dust, and pollen.

"Wildfires are increasing in the region and residents with asthma are some of the most vulnerable to the related smoke impacts," the air district's Executive Officer Jack Broadbent said in a statement. "Our partnership with RAMP provides air filtration units to these residents and can help reduce emergency room visits when air quality becomes unhealthy."

In addition to providing funding for the air filtration units, RAMP also provides services like in-home care visits, education and other solutions for people suffering from asthma.

For more information about wildfire preparedness tips and air quality, people can visit www.baaqmd.gov/wildfiresafety.

A wind-driven wildfire tore through a Northern California mountain town, leaving much of the downtown in ashes and crews braced for another explosive run of flames in the midst of dangerous weather.

Napa's Burning Problem: A Napa Valley Register series taking an in-depth look at Napa County's vulnerability to wildfires

The Napa Valley Register takes an in-depth look at Napa County's vulnerability to wildfires in this four-part series.

Copyright © 2021 Bay City News, Inc. All rights reserved. Republication, rebroadcast or redistribution without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. is prohibited. Bay City News is a 24/7 news service covering the greater Bay Area.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

More cities fall in Taliban's Afghan blitz ++GRAPHIC++

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News