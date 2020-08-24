 Skip to main content
Another Solano County person found dead in from LNU Lightning Complex fires

Another victim of the LNU Lightning Complex fires in the North Bay has been found dead, a Cal Fire official said Monday morning.

The person was found in Solano County, where the Hennessey Fire swept to Vacaville last Wednesday, Cal Fire Incident Commander Sean Kavanaugh said.

No more information was immediately available about the victim.

Another still unidentified victim was also found last week in a burned building in Solano County near Vacaville.

That brings to five the number of people who have been killed by the fire. Three were found dead in a home on state Highway 128 in a rural area of Napa County on Thursday. Authorities are still trying to identify those victims.

