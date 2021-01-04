Another study confirms Californians are packing up and moving out. Where are they going?

U-Haul, the national rental truck company, provided yet more evidence Monday that California is dropping in popularity as a place to live, even as Sacramento is gaining ground as a COVID-19 era landing spot.

The company's annual migration analysis ranks California last among states in net migration to and from other states. Put another way, California lost more residents to other states than any other state, as measured by "one-way" U-Haul trucks crossing state lines.

Tennessee saw the biggest net influx nationally, followed by Texas and Florida.

At the same time, though, the Sacramento region ranked as the 11th most popular area in the country for U-Haul moving truck arrivals, ranking behind only Surprise, Ariz. and St. George, Utah among "go-to" areas in the western United States.

Redding was the only other California city to make the list, in 16th place.

The U-Haul data represent do-it-yourself movers, not all people who moved. The data show that people are moving into California from others states as well, just not as many as are leaving.